LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes through the month of August. For the safety of participants, masking is required while inside hospital facilities and during all learning sessions. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend classes.
Prepared Childbirth Classes:Prenatal Breastfeeding: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 6-8 p.m., at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. $20 per couple. This class is for the expectant mother and one support person. The course covers the advantages of breastfeeding and the common concerns associated with it.
Prepared Childbirth Class: Wednesdays, Aug. 4 thru Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m., at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. $50 per couple. This course guides parents and support persons through childbirth, including labor, delivery, breathing, and relaxation.
Newborn Care: Saturday, Aug. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. $30 per couple. This class is designed to teach caregivers how to diaper, bathe, and feed their baby. This class also covers post-partum depression and care of the new mother.
Prepared Childbirth Refresher Class: Dates are not pre-determined; call the Community Health and Wellness at 570-786-3200 to schedule your class. $25 registration fee. Designed to refresh parents on the basics of childbirth. Couples are provided with current labor technique information in a private, appointment only setting.
Child Safety Seat Checks: For your convenience and the safety of your child, have your child’s safety seat checked at Community Health and Wellness. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
CPR Classes:HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 8:30 a.m., at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This structured Basic Life Support (BLS) hands on session is for healthcare professionals seeking an alternative method for completing an initial or renewal course and have completed the on-line portion through the American Heart Association website. This session will use a variety of eLearning assets such as dramatizations, eSimulations, animations, self-directed learning, and interactive activities to teach students BLS knowledge and skills. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 12:30 p.m., at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This class is designed to teach students the cognitive information needed for first aid, CPR, and AED training. It’s intended for anyone with little to no medical training in need of a course completion card and have completed the on-line portion through the American Heart Association website. Hands-on practice and testing are conducted in-person with an AHA BLS or Heartsaver Instructor. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR Class: Thursday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m., at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This American Heart Association course is for anyone who wants to learn how to give CPR to an adult, child, and infant, how to use an AED, and how to assess the scene and phone the emergency response number. Fee: $52. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Other Classes:Safe Sitters: Friday, Aug. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. A medically-accurate Safe Sitter course for children ages 11 and up. Participants learn everything they need to know to be a great sitter by gaining skills and confidence needed to do the job well and earn parents’ trust. Included is certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR. $50 fee, registration required. Scholarships available.
Freedom from Smoking: Over the course of eight sessions, learn to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators through this free program. The seven-week program can give you the tools you need to be smoke-free and enjoy the benefits of a healthier you. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.
Health Coaching: Work with a Certified Health Coach, on a schedule that works for you, to achieve individual goals of greater well-being whatever they may be — physical, nutritional, stress, and more. Call 570-768-3200 for pricing and more information.
