LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes through the month of June.
Prepared Childbirth Classes:
Prenatal Breastfeeding: Wednesday, June 7, 6-8 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital, Main Entrance, in the Miller Conference Center. $20 per couple. This class is for the expectant mother and one support person. The course covers the advantages of breastfeeding and the common concerns associated with it.
Prepared Childbirth Class: Wednesdays, June 7-28, 6-8 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital, Main Entrance, in the Miller Conference Center. $50 per couple. This course guides parents and support persons through childbirth, including labor, delivery, breathing, and relaxation.
Prepared Childbirth Refresher Class: Dates are not pre-determined; call the Community Health and Wellness at 570-786-3200 to schedule your class. $25 registration fee. Designed to refresh parents on the basics of childbirth. Couples are provided with current labor technique information in a private, appointment only setting.
Child Safety Seat Checks: For your convenience and the safety of your child, have your child’s safety seat checked at Community Health and Wellness, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
CPR Class:Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class: Thursday, June 8, 8:30 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This American Heart Association course is for the healthcare provider in and out of hospital settings in need of CPR certification. Students will learn how to initiate the Chain of Survival, perform prompt, high quality chest compressions for adult, child, and infant victims, initiate early use of an AED and much more. $47 registration fee. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR Class: Tuesday, June 13, 8:30 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This American Heart Association course is for anyone who wants to learn how to give CPR to an adult, child, and infant, how to use an AED, and how to assess the scene and phone the emergency response number. Fee: $52. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: Friday, June 16, 8:30 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This class is designed to teach students the cognitive information needed for first aid, CPR, and AED training. It’s intended for anyone with little to no medical training in need of a course completion card and have completed the online portion through the American Heart Association website. Hands-on practice and testing are conducted in-person with an AHA Certified Instructor. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: Friday, June 16, 12:30 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This structured Basic Life Support (BLS) hands on session is for healthcare professionals seeking an alternative method for completing an initial or renewal course and have completed the online portion through the American Heart Association website. This session will use self-directed learning and interactive activities to test students BLS knowledge and skills. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class: Tuesday, June 20, 6 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This American Heart Association course is for the healthcare provider in and out of hospital settings in need of CPR certification. Students will learn how to initiate the Chain of Survival, perform prompt, high quality chest compressions for adult, child, and infant victims, initiate early use of an AED and much more. $47 registration fee. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Other Classes:Safe at Home: Tuesday, June 6, 10-11:30 a.m., or noon-1:30 p.m., at the Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., Selinsgrove. This free program is designed to prepare students for their first steps toward independence. This 90-minute session will teach students in grades 4-6 how to practice safe habits, how to prevent unsafe situations, and what to do when faced with dangers such as power failures or weather emergencies. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Safe Sitters: Tuesday, June 13, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. A medically accurate Safe Sitter course for children ages 11 and up. Participants learn everything they need to know to be a great sitter by gaining skills and confidence needed to do the job well and earn parents’ trust. Included is certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR. $50 fee, registration required. Scholarships available.
Wellness 360 Active Aging Network: Pollinators and Native Plants, Wednesday, June 14, 10:15 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Linda Persing, Penn State Extension Master Gardener, will provide information on how to protect and nurture pollinators and native plants. Pollination is vital to our environmental wellness, as well as our food supply. One of every three bites of food comes to us by pollinators. Recommendations on native plantings will also be provided. Registration is required. Wellness 360 is Evangelical’s active aging network that helps people 55+ to connect, learn, and live their healthiest lives. Membership is free and includes many perks. Call 570-768-3200 for more information or register online.
AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: Thursday, June 15, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This is a four-hour driver safety course for those who have previously attended the eight-hour course. AARP members $20 or non-AARP members $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200.
Freedom from Smoking: Over the course of eight sessions, learn to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators through this free program. The seven-week program can give you the tools you need to be smoke-free and enjoy the benefits of a healthier you. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.
Health Coaching: Work with a Certified Health Coach, on a schedule that works for you, to achieve individual goals of greater well-being whatever they may be — physical, nutritional, stress, and more. Call 570-768-3200 for pricing and more information.
Evangelical Community Health and Wellness is now located at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. To register for classes, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.EvanHospital.com.