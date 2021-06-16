LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of July. For the safety of participants, masking is required while in hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged as participants move through the screening process.
Skin Cancer Screens: Thursday, July 8, 8:30-10:30 a.m. and Monday, July 19, 8:30-11:30 a.m., at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr., Lewisburg. This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Comprehensive Blood Screen: Tuesday, July 20, 6:30-11 a.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Blood Pressure Screenings: Tuesday, July 6, 10 a.m. to noon, Sunbury YMCA; Wednesday, July 21, 9-11 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness; Tuesday, July 27, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA; by appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.
To register for screenings that require appointments, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, on the hospital’s main campus, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suite 116.