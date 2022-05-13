LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of June. For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged as participants move through the screening process.
Free Bone Density Screen: Wednesday, June 8, noon to 2 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Qualification: Have not had a DXA scan in past 2 years, have not had a heel bone density test in past year, and meet one of the following criteria: over the age of 65, post-menopausal, or pre-menopausal with high risk factors. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Skin Cancer Screen: Tuesday, June 7, 1-4:30 p.m., at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr., Lewisburg. This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Blood Pressure Screenings:Tuesday, June 7, 10-11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA
Wednesday, June 15, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center
Tuesday, June 28, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA
Wednesday, June 22, 8:45-10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA
By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.
Blood Sugar Screenings:
Tuesday, June 7, 10-11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA
Wednesday, June 15, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center
Tuesday, June 28, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA
Evangelical Community Health and Wellness is now located at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. To register for screenings that require appointments, please call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.