LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of March. For the safety of participants, masking is required while in hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged as participants move through the screening process.
Skin Cancer Screen: Friday, March 4, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr., Lewisburg. This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Free Bone Density Screen: Tuesday, March 15, 9-11 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Qualification: Have not had a DXA scan in past 2 years, have not had a heel bone density test in past year, and meet one of the following criteria: over the age of 65, post-menopausal, or pre-menopausal with high risk factors. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
• Skin Cancer Screen: Tuesday, March 15, 1-4 p.m., at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr., Lewisburg. This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Comprehensive Blood Screen: Thursday, March 17, 6:30-10 a.m., at Christ Episcopal Church, 426 Mulberry St., Williamsport. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Diabetes Wellness Fair: Tuesday, March 29, 9 a.m. to noon, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Free and open to the public. The wellness fair includes a wide variety of vendors who will offer their expertise and free health screenings relating to prevention and treatment of diabetes. Participants will walk away with free giveaways and educational resources that will assist in understanding and living with diabetes for either themselves or in caring for a loved one with the condition.
Blood Pressure Screenings: Tuesday, March 1, 10-11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA; Wednesday, March 16, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center; Tuesday, March 22, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA; Wednesday, March 23, 8:45-10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA; by appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.
• Blood Sugar Screenings: Tuesday, March 1, 10-11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA; Wednesday, March 16, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center; Tuesday, March 22, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA; by appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.
To register for screenings that require appointments, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.