LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes through the month of September. For the safety of participants, masking is required while inside Hospital facilities and during all learning sessions. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend classes.
Prepared Childbirth Classes:
Prenatal Breastfeeding: Wednesday, Sept. 7, 6-8 pm, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center. $20/couple. This class is for the expectant mother and one support person. The course covers the advantages of breastfeeding and the common concerns associated with it.
Newborn Care: Mondays, Sept. 12 and 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center. $30/couple. This class is designed to teach caregivers how to diaper, bathe, and feed their baby. This class also covers post-partum depression and care of the new mother.
Prepared Childbirth Class: Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center. $50/couple. This course guides parents and support persons through childbirth, including labor, delivery, breathing, and relaxation.
Prepared Childbirth Refresher Class: Dates are not pre-determined; call the Community Health and Wellness at 570-786-3200 to schedule your class. $25 registration fee. Designed to refresh parents on the basics of childbirth. Couples are provided with current labor technique information in a private, appointment only setting.
Child Safety Seat Checks: For your convenience and the safety of your child, have your child’s safety seat checked at Community Health and Wellness, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
CPR Classes:HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: Friday, Sept. 9, 8:30 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This structured Basic Life Support (BLS) hands on session is for healthcare professionals seeking an alternative method for completing an initial or renewal course and have completed the on-line portion through the American Heart Association website. This session will use a variety of eLearning assets such as dramatizations, eSimulations, animations, self-directed learning, and interactive activities to teach students BLS knowledge and skills. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: Friday, Sept. 9, 12:30 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This class is designed to teach students the cognitive information needed for first aid, CPR, and AED training. It’s intended for anyone with little to no medical training in need of a course completion card and have completed the online portion through the American Heart Association website. Hands-on practice and testing are conducted in-person with an AHA BLS or Heartsaver Instructor. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class: Thursday, Sept. 15, 8:30 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This American Heart Association course is for the healthcare provider in and out of hospital settings in need of CPR certification. Students will learn how to initiate the Chain of Survival, perform prompt, high quality chest compressions for adult, child, and infant victims, initiate early use of an AED and much more. $47 registration fee. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Other Classes:AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: Thursday, Sept. 8, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. This is a four-hour driver safety course for those who have previously attended the eight-hour course. AARP members $20 or non-AARP members $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200.
Wellness 360 Active Aging Network: Women’s Health: Your Pelvic Floor, Core and More, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Kaila Augustine, a pelvic floor certified Physical Therapist with Phoenix Physical Therapy, will be answering questions about several women’s health issues, including incontinence, prolapse, and pelvic floor dysfunction. Kaila will provide information on basic exercises to strengthen the major muscles that stabilize the trunk, including the pelvic floor, abs, back, and diaphragm. Registration is required. Call 570-768-3200 for more information or register online.
Skin Cancer Prevention and Treatment: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Presented by Daria Keyser, DO, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical. Dr. Keyser will discuss skin cancer, including the three most common types, risk factors, treatment, and prevention. This program is free. Register by calling 570-768-3200.
Freedom from Smoking: Over the course of eight sessions, learn to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators through this free program. The seven-week program can give you the tools you need to be smoke-free and enjoy the benefits of a healthier you. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.
Health Coaching: Work with a Certified Health Coach, on a schedule that works for you, to achieve individual goals of greater well-being whatever they may be — physical, nutritional, stress, and more. Call 570-768-3200 for pricing and more information.
Evangelical Community Health and Wellness is now located at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. To register for classes, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.