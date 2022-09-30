From Staff Reports
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital introduces the opportunity for businesses to take advantage of a Wellness at Work program through its Community Health and Wellness Department.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, workplace wellness programs are a win-win for both employers and employees. Employees who participate in workplace wellness programs tend to be fitter, more productive, and have better morale than employees who do not otherwise treat their chronic conditions.
Evangelical’s Wellness at Work offerings provide a framework of options that can be chosen individually or be combined to create an integrative approach to wellness. The result can be a comprehensive approach that matches employers’ goals and objectives for a healthier workforce.
Participants of worksite wellness programs see: Increased productivity and employee retention; fewer sick days and healthcare expenses; improved morale and mental health.
Wellness at Work businesses can tailor the program to meet goals and objectives for their employees. Options include health and wellness seminars, wellness workshops, wellness challenges, health coaching, health and safety classes, and biometric and health screenings. All programs are put on by members of Evangelical’s Community Health and Wellness team which includes health educators, certified health coaches, exercise science and fitness professionals, registered nurses, and registered dietitians.
To learn more about Evangelical Community Hospital’s Wellness at Work Program call Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/wellnessatwork.