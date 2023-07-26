LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has received a five-star rating for overall quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the most recent release of their Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
Evangelical is the only healthcare provider in the Central Susquehanna Valley region to achieve this honor. Only 18 hospitals in Pennsylvania and just 483 hospitals across the country earned this distinction.
“It is an honor to be recognized by the CMS for what our staff devote themselves to every single day,” said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO at Evangelical. The recognition is all about commitment to care and what our patients need.
“The individuals who make up this hospital clearly dedicate themselves to the medical needs of our patients but exceed that by also making sure they feel like family when they are here.”
CMS uses the overall hospital rating system to publicly report how well 4,500 U.S. hospitals perform in five key quality measures — mortality, readmission, safety of care, patient experience, and timely and effective care. The overall hospital rating ranges from 1 to 5 stars and hospitals with more stars performed better in these measures.
“Evangelical has always focused on taking care of the community and we are constantly adding services, equipment, and outstanding providers and employees to continue that kind of commitment long into the future, “ Aucker said.
“This five-star rating is another affirmation that regardless of healthcare facility size, the heart of healthcare lives in the compassionate delivery of medical expertise. I couldn’t be prouder of our hospital.”
Hospital Compare is part of the CMS Hospital Quality Initiative.
The goal of the program is to help improve hospitals’ quality of care through easy-to-understand data on hospital performance, and quality information from patient perspectives.
The star ratings are provided as a service to the public to help consumers understand a hospital’s quality performance.