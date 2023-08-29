LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital announces the re-certification of its cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR).
This certification is recognition of Evangelical’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.
To earn accreditation, Evangelical’s cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices.
AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high-quality patient care. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years at which time the programs will go under review again to ensure the highest of standards have been kept.