LEWISBURG — The Family Place, Evangelical Community Hospital’s obstetrics unit, has earned recognition in the areas of quality improvement for maternal substance use and opioid use disorder care. The Family Place received two Quality Improvement Awards from the Pennsylvania Perinatal Quality Collaborative (PA PQC), which is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and administered by the Jewish Healthcare Foundation. To earn these awards, The Family Place successfully completed milestones demonstrating how The Family Place is implementing best practices and using data to improve care for pregnant and postpartum women with substance use.
The Family Place has been an active participant with the PA PQC since its inception in 2019. In 2021, The Family Place received its first Quality Improvement Award and has continued to meet the necessary milestones to earn additional awards in the following quarters. The most recent awards were earned by meeting milestones for the period of April 1 through June 30, 2022. Evangelical is one of 55 birth hospitals/NICUs across the Commonwealth striving to complete these milestones and earn this PA PQC recognition.
As a result, The Family Place has been awarded $15,000 to date in 2022 to further support efforts to build the care team’s infrastructure for improving the identification of and care for pregnant and postpartum individuals with substance use and neonatal abstinence syndrome.
For more information on The Family Place and its offerings for all moms and babies, visit www.EvanHospital.com/TheFamilyPlace.