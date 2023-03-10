LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its roster of support groups for the month of April.
Bariatric: Wednesday, April 5, 6-7 p.m. This month’s topic is how to decrease inflammation. Participants should meet at the Surgical Specialist of Evangelical lobby, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr., Lewisburg.
Empty Arms: Monday, April 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
For more information on any of these support groups, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.