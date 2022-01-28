LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its roster of support groups for the month of March. For the safety of participants, masking is required while in hospital facilities and during all in-person support groups. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend support groups.
Bariatric: Wednesday, March 2, 6-7 p.m., at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr., Lewisburg. This month’s topic is a Food Label Workshop.
Empty Arms: Monday, March 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
For more information on any of these support groups, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.