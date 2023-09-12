From Staff Reports
Arthritis refers to joint pain or joint disease and there are more than 100 types of arthritis and related conditions.
With 28 bones in the foot, three bones that make up the ankle, and more than 30 joints that allow for a wide range of movement in the foot and ankle, arthritis can play a major role in the deterioration of the ankle.
Gerard Cush, M.D., fellowship trained and board-certified foot and ankle orthopaedist at SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, will talk about ankles and specifically, ankle replacement as a treatment, at a free Talk with the Doc on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
The talk will begin at 6 p.m. at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Main Entrance conference rooms.
“For many patients, especially those with osteoarthritis or post traumatic arthritis of the ankle, ankle replacement can be a game-changer for those who are experiencing pain that keeps them from living,” said Dr. Cush.
“Not all patients are candidates for surgery, but for those who are, a replacement can be the right choice for a better life.”
Participants will gain insight on ankles, the impact disease—like arthritis—has on this crucial joint, what is involved with ankle replacement, and who qualifies to have the procedure.
Registration is required. Call Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or register online at: EvanHospital.com/calendar