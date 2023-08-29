Evangelical Community Hospital welcomes Jacqueline Braden, DO, FACOG, MIGS, Obstetrician/Gynecologist, to OB/GYN of Evangelical.
As an obstetrician/gynecologist, Dr. Braden specializes in childbirth and the diseases and treatment of the female reproductive system.
Dr. Braden received her Doctor of Osteopathy from the Philadelphia School of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her obstetrics and gynecology internship and residency at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. She continued in the field, completing a minimally invasive gynecologic surgery fellowship at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. She is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).
Dr. Braden comes to Evangelical from Penn State Health’s St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, where she served as a Locums Obstetrician/Gynecologist.
To learn more about Dr. Braden and the services at OB/GYN of Evangelical, or to make an appointment, call 570-523-8700.
o
Evangelical Community Hospital received the Employee Support of the National Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Seven Seals Award at the recent ESGR Employer Recognition Event at Ft. Indiantown Gap in Annville.
The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative, or support that promotes and supports the ESGR mission, to include the efforts of the more than 3,000 volunteers who carry out ESGR’s mission across the nation on a daily basis.
The hospital was nominated for the award by Maj.Rhyan Kleiner, radiologist extender in Imaging Services and 16-year employee, who has served several one-year, overseas tours while remaining an employee at Evangelical.
Evangelical administrators said they are proud to support members of the military as they continue to serve the country and recognizes the personal sacrifices of active military and veterans alike, especially those who have given the ultimate sacrifice during their service.