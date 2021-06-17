Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker was recognized by the Selinsgrove Rotary Club Thursday for her leadership and community service.
At the club's annual Service Above Self luncheon held at Isabella Restaurant, Aucker was presented the Distinguished Service Award for her leadership and commitment to service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I appreciate being honored by the Selinsgrove Rotary Club and am humbled to be recognized. Selinsgrove is the community in which I was raised and the recognition by this group is extremely meaningful to me," said Aucker.
"While I greatly appreciate the honor, Evangelical is a special organization and it truly is the people who work for it and their commitment to service that make it such a strong community organization. 'Service Above Self,' the Rotary motto, exemplifies the efforts of those who work for the hospital, particularly this past year.”
Aucker, a Selinsgrove High School graduate, former member of the Selinsgrove Rotary and current Lewisburg Rotarian, has been employed at Evangelical Community Hospital since 1990 and was appointed president and chief executive officer in 2015.
Rotary President Dan Mahoney compared Aucker's leadership to a Ronald Reagan quote, "The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things, she is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things."
Aucker, he said, "has distinguished herself for an entire career with service and has always performed at the highest professional level and she does so with compassion and awareness of others.
"Her service during the health care crisis is no exception. Kendra is performing a remarkable job of directing and inspiring our health care heroes."