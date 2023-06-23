From Staff Reports
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will host its 37th Annual Golf Classic on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Bucknell Golf Club, Lewisburg. The scramble format event has morning and afternoon shotgun starts available at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Entry fee for each golfer is $125 and includes green fees, golf cart, refreshments on the course, and meals.
The Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments performed by the trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians of Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS). These emergency responders also provide vital patient information to Emergency Department (ED) personnel before the patient arrives at the ED doors.
Cornerstone Independent Asset Management is the main Golf Classic Sponsor. This year’s event features on-the-course contests and a chance to win a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport from Selinsgrove Ford with a hole-in-one on the course. Other sponsorship opportunities are available for those looking to support ERMMS.
Awards to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon will be announced after all golfers have returned their score cards.
For more information on golfer registration, individual and business sponsorships, and to be part of the 37th Annual Evangelical Golf Classic, call 570-522-2685 or email fundraising@evanhospital.com.