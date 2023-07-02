From Staff Reports
SELINSGROVE — The 36th Annual Assembly of the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) was held at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, on June 16 and 17. The theme of this year’s assembly was “Baptized into Christ: United, Supporting, Serving.”
About 196 lay persons, deacons and pastors who are members of the congregations of the synod attended plenary sessions, workshops, conversations, and worship during the two-day event. Bishop Craig A. Miller led the assembly proceedings.
The assembly began with worship and greetings extended from Dr. Jonathan Green, Susquehanna University’s president.
The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) Representative, Rev. Dr. Phil Hirsch, Executive Director of Christian Community and Leadership, spoke about the challenges of the church today and encouraged the assembly to share their faith with others.
Vice President Holly Fry gave her final report in that role, talking about the last four years which included the global pandemic. She praised churches for pivoting and creating new worship experiences online to help keep church families connected. With Bishop Miller, she recognized retired Bishop Barbara J. Collins and announced the Synod Council bestowed on her the title bishop emerita.
On Friday, the Camp Mount Luther summer staff were installed for their work.
Executive Director Chad Hershberger gave a report for the camp which included singing with the staff and announcing plans for the Foundations for the Future capital campaign to raise funds to build a new Maple Village bathhouse and renovate Maple Hall at the camp.
Reports were also given by the PA Council of Churches, Portico Benefit Services, the ELCA Foundation, Campus Ministries, the synod’s candidacy committee, United Lutheran Seminary, PA Church Insurers, and ecumenical partners, including Rabbi Nina Mandel and Bishop Ronald Gainer, retiring bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
On Saturday, conference deans and secretaries were installed.
During the closing service on Saturday, Rev. Philip Tundel, Rev. Thomas Kramm, Rev. James Fladland, Rev. Clinton Chu, Carol Bradford, Carol Main, and Ruth Koble were remembered posthumously for their service to the church.
An in-gathering offering was divided between the synod Fund for Leaders and the Lutheran Church in Liberia University Project totaling $1,711.47.
Elected to a four-year term as Synod Vice President was Noah Roux, who addressed the assembly and asked them to answer the question, “What does our Christian faith offer to young people that our secular culture cannot?”
Elected to Synod Council were Rev. Richard Adams, Rev. Lisa Barnes, Scott Frost, Barbara Horn, and Gabriel Schaeffer.
Elected to the Consultation Committee were Wendelin Davis, Danielle Lauver, and Rev. Erwin Roux. Elected to the Committee on Discipline were Rev. Lisa Barnes, Beverly Hoffman, Rev. Gretchen Johanson, Pam Mausteller and Rev. Ronald Montgomery.
The Upper Susquehanna Synod, headquartered in Lewisburg, is one of 65 synods of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The synod is made up of 117 congregations in Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, and Union Counties. For more information on the synod and its congregations, visit www.uss-elca.org.