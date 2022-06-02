LEWISBURG —Evangelical Community Hospital on Tuesday named Jessica Jordan, an RN, as new Director of Acute Rehabilitation and its Orthopaedic Units.
Jordan has been an Evangelical employee since 2020, when she began serving in a nursing role on the inpatient Acute Rehabilitation Unit. Her work assisting patients with disabilities, chronic illnesses, and those who recently underwent surgery to attain and maintain maximum functioning, has brought her to this leadership role in the organization.
— RICK DANDES