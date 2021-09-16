LEWISBURG — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted three-year reaccreditation to the cancer program at Evangelical Community Hospital.
To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
Evangelical’s original accreditation of its cancer program from the CoC came in 2018. A most recent site-visit by the CoC affirmed the Hospital and the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health continue to maintain a high-standard for its cancer patients.
At Evangelical, Cancer Services takes a multi-disciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that require consultation among medical professionals including surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and other specialists. This collaborative method that takes the whole patient into consideration results in improved patient care.
As part of the reaccreditation, Evangelical has access to the information derived from this greater database and can use the valuable insight to continue to enhance quality improvement efforts for treatment plans covering a wide range of cancers for its patients.
