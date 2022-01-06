Eve M. Smith, 43, of rural Middleburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born April 30, 1978, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Dawn E. (Sheaffer) Smith of Middleburg and the late Ricky J. Smith.
Eve was a 1996 graduate of Middleburg High School and received her associates degree from the Newport Business Institute, Williamsport. She was employed with the Midd-West School District as an aide, a job she truly loved.
She was a member of Hummel’s United Methodist Church, Middleburg, and helped with the Vacation Bible School. She was assistant scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 400, Kreamer and had been the scoutmaster at the former Kreamer Cub Scouts Troop 3400.
Eve enjoyed camping and for the past nine years had camped at Little Mexico Campground. Her sons were the No. 1 priority in her life.
Surviving in addition to her mother are two sons, Maverick D. Smith and Liam D. Smith, both of Middleburg; a daughter, Kailey Getz of Middleburg; a stepdaughter, Danielle Gower and her four sons, of Middleburg; one brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Deanna Smith of Charlotte, N.C.; and four nephews.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Hummel’s United Methodist Church, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, with Pastors Carvel May, Nick Smith, and Jason Mitchell officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.