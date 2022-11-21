Evelyn Cook, 98, of Sunbury, passed into Heaven Nov. 9, 2022.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Anna Cook; sister, Helen Bressler; and brother, Eugene Cook.
Surviving are sister, Louise Trego; devoted nephew, George Bressler Jr.; caring niece, Joanne Trego; and five other nieces and nephews.
She had lived in Sunbury for more than 80 years. Over the years she worked at the Hotel Edison, the 5 & dime, retiring from Wilson Mfg. She had many friends and acquaintances and was very well liked around town.
Private burial was officiated by her nephew, Rev. Robert Trego Jr. (ret.).
Excellent service was provided by Promedica and Zweier Funeral Home.