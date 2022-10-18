Evelyn Jean Kessler, 101, of rural Milton, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Born Sept. 19, 1921, in Kratzerville, she was the daughter of the late Edward P. and Ida Mae (Hottenstein) Metzger. She was married to Norman L. Kessler until his death in 1984.
Evelyn was a seamstress and worked many places including New Quaker and NQ2. She was a member of Deliverance Chapel in New Columbia.
Surviving are two sons, Frank L. Lupito of New Columbia and Job K. Kessler of Milton; a daughter, Prudence A. Kessler of Milton; a grandson, Nakia Quick; and two sisters, Phyllis Penny of Milton and Betty Hoffman of Minnesota.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gerald A. Kessler; six brothers, Filbert, Robert, Richard, Junior, Russell and Edwin; and three sisters, Erma, Mary and Frances.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery, with the Rev. Carl Varner officiating.
A nephew-in-law wrote: A Christian Lady — Her goodness, personality and love for Christ was what helped many people come to Christ. By her fruits, actions, talk, and demeanor, one knew she was with Christ. Someday we all want to be with our Lord, Father, Son, Holy Spirit, Angels of God, and the Saints in Heaven. Because of Jean, a true Christian lady, we all have been blessed! We will know our likeness as we meet again in Heaven. Someday after we go to sleep, as Paul wrote many times in the New Testament, “Being an instrument of God our Father in Heaven.”
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.