Evelyn Kratzer, 92, Richfield

Evelyn H. Kratzer, 92, of Richfield, entered eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1929, in Perry Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Henry and Hazel (Sheaffer) Hoover. On April 21, 1950, Evelyn married the love of her life, Leon Kratzer. Together they shared almost 72 years of a beautiful marriage.
Early in life, Evelyn worked at garment factories in Mount Pleasant Mills and Richfield. Her last employment was at Mengles Convalescent Home in Richfield.
She was a member of the Richfield United Church of Christ, a long time member of their Women’s Guild, and a former member of the Richfield Women’s Club.
Evelyn’s life revolved around her precious family. She was an excellent cook. She enjoyed traveling and going on family vacations with the whole family. Evelyn also enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles and talking with friends on the phone.
Evelyn is survived by her loving husband, Leon; her three children, Gregory Kratzer and his wife Annette, Cathy Martin and her husband Dan, and Lori Flick and her husband Jeff; five grandchildren, Kelly Kuhns, Kimberly Allen, Gregory Kratzer, Jr., Kalie Martin, and Lindsey Sullivan; six great-grandchildren, Tommy Kuhns, Zachary Kuhns, Andrew Allen, Jackson Allen, Finley Kratzer, and Sophia Cunderi, and one sister-in-law, Barb Hoover.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by two brothers, Nevin and Larry Hoover; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Kratzer; and a grandson, Jared Flick.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Geisinger Hospice Team for all of their excellent care.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at Richfield United Church of Christ Church, 44 Church St., Richfield, PA 17086. The Rev. Tammy S. Gessner is officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in the Richfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Evelyn be made to either the Richfield United Church of Christ or the Richfield Cemetery Association in care of Penny Shemory.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.