Evelyn M. (DeBlaker) Pinto, 86, of Elkton, Md. and formerly of Sunbury, Pa., passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the presence of her family.
She was born in Shamokin, Pa., a daughter of the late Wesley and Catharine DeBlaker.
Evelyn graduated from St. Edwards High School in Shamokin. She was a former member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, where she was a member of the woman’s auxiliary. Evelyn worked for many years in retail, most recently at Walmart in Shamokin Dam, Pa. before retiring in 2000.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, was an avid bingo player and liked word puzzles, crocheting and staying in touch through social media.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Allen S. Pinto; daughter, Linda Ann Gulick; sister, Kathleen Simpson; and brother, Joseph DeBlaker.
Survivors include her children, Mary Sandra Kahler (Dennis), of Dornsife, Pa., Michael Pinto (Patsy), of Newark, Del., and Eva Anderson (Brett), of Elkton, Md.; sister, Mary Carol Morrison; brother, John DeBlaker; her grandchildren, Lori, Tracy, Kenneth, Carla, Deniel, Lisa, Eban, Brett Jr. and Sarah; 23 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn’s memory may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.
