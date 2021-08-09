In the early hours of Aug. 8, 2021, God called her name and angels escorted her to the arms of her Heavenly Father. Evelyn Ruby Wonders peacefully passed to her eternal home.
She was born July 24, 1934, in Cowan, a daughter of the late Edgar A. and Mary M. (Smith) Heimbach. On June 3, 1952, she married Levern D. Wonders who preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2007, ending 55 years of blissful marriage.
She was a 1952 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. Evelyn and her husband worked a successful dairy farm for most of their lives with her always being by his side as his helper. She also worked outside the home retiring from the Laurelton Center. Most of all she was a wonderful mom to her five daughters.
She was a member of the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene.
Evelyn enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting and sewing. She and husband enjoyed RV-ing and spending their winters in Arizona and Florida. Evelyn’s greatest joy was found in her family.
Surviving are four daughters, Linda (Jim) Snyder of Williamsport, Brenda (Kenneth) Sampsell of Mifflinburg, Marilyn (David) Beattie of Shamokin Dam, and Wanda Weller of Mifflinburg; seven grandchildren, Karla Mitchell of Enola, Kirk Snyder of Milton, Mike Rothermel of Mifflinburg, Angela Clark of New Columbia, Seth Weller of Mount Pleasant Mills, Branden Kieffer of Searcy, Ark., Nichole Bedenk of Berlin, Germany; six stepgrandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three stepgreat-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jarrett; two granddaughters, Jody Rothermel and Amanda Marks; and a son-in-law, Harold Weller.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, followed by the funeral at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne S. Krell officiating.
Burial will be held in the Hartleton Cemetery.
Contributions in Evelyn’s memory may be made to Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.