Evelyn R. Young, 82, Milton Feb 10, 2022

Evelyn R. Young, 82, of Milton, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, Milton. For a full obituary please go to www.DaleRanck.com