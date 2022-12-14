...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO NOON EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill
Counties.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to noon EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially during the
day on Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief periods of sleet and freezing rain
are expected. The snowfall totals will be highest on the higher
terrain. The snow will be a wet, heavy snow. Expect the
precipitation to turn to rain during the afternoon and early
evening, cutting down the snow totals. However, the multiple
precipitation types will make travel hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&
Evelyne S. Nearhoff, 104, Lewisburg
Evelyne Sylvia Nearhoff, 104, of Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, 2022, at her home.
A complete obituary will be printed later by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.