Filmmaker Scott Morris’ new feature-length documentary “American River” chronicles both the beauty and heavy burdens carried by the Passaic River in northern New Jersey, but the film’s scope and impact are much wider.
“A goal of this project was to portray positive aspects of the river despite the environmental hurdles it faces and show those elements in a cinematic experience,” Morris said. “You realize as you watch it that this isn’t a film about some localized river, but really a story about all rivers.”
The “American River” documentary will be the centerpiece of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association’s Clean Water Celebration scheduled for Oct. 15, at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg as well as the adjacent Hufnagle Park. This celebration includes free morning activities with afternoon events that required paid tickets.
The event, sponsored by the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, was developed as a way to mark and reflect on the 50th anniversary of the national Clean Water Act.
At 12:45 p.m., Morris will introduce the film “American River” at the Campus Theatre, which will begin playing at 1 p.m. and will be followed, at approximately 2:30 p.m., by a panel discussion and Q&A session about the film and its parallels with issues we are dealing with along the Susquehanna River.
Panelists for the post-film discussion will include: Morris, Matt Wilson of the Susquehanna University Freshwater Research Institute; Leslie Rieck of Lycoming College’s Clean Water Institute; Bobby Hughes of the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation; Alana Jajko, director of communications and outreach for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership; Jamie Shallenberger (Susquehanna River Basin Commission)
Cost to participate in the afternoon session at the Campus Theatre is $10 a person.
The Clean Water Act of 1972 has been the benchmark for all water quality efforts in the five decades since its inception, and we feel the Clean Water Celebration will be a great way to reflect on that history while looking ahead to what is next,” said Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky. “I am excited to enjoy the ‘American River’ documentary with people from our watershed and then discuss ways we can all do a better job in protecting our river resources within and along the Susquehanna River.”
For more information, and to purchase your tickets to the movie and discussion, visit www.MiddleSusquehannaRiverkeeper.org.