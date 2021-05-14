EXCHANGE — The Exchange Pool will open on June 5 according to the Northern Montour Recreation Association. The pool will operate under CDC guidelines for safe operation, including more frequent cleaning and social distancing for visitors.
Residents who purchase a season pass for the Exchange Pool can save $25 on a family pass or $10 on a single pass if they buy before June 12. A family pass for the 2021 summer season is $150. That increases to $175 if purchased after June 12. The single pass is $85; $95 if purchased after June 12.
Daily admission tickets are also available. Rates are $7 for adults over 18 and $4 for age 17 and under. The pool, located at 1373 Whitehall Road near Exchange, will be open daily from 12:30-7:30 p.m., weather permitting.