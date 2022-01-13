SHAMOKIN - With a combined total of 50 points, Jeremiah Bembry (18), Jalil Schneck (17), and Kobe Magee (15) lead Executive Charter to a big victory on the road against Shamokin.
The Raptors outscored the Indians 33-11 in the second half.
EXECUTIVE CHARTER 62, SHAMOKIN 31
Executive Charter (5-3) 62
Jalil Schneck 6 0-0 17, Patrick Allieu 1 0-0 2, Jeremiah Bembry 9 0-0 18, Adrian Figueroa 1 0-0 2, Moustapha Sanoh 3 3-4 8, Isaiah Brantley 0 0-1 0, Kobe Magee 6 3-6 15. Team totals: 26 6-11 62.
3-point goals: Schneck (5).
Did not score: Dontae Oquendo, Lamine Sanoh.
Shamokin (6-4) 31
Rylan Price 2 0-0 5, Cayan Miciecki 3 2-2 8, Joseph Hile 1 0-2 2, Cameron Annis 1 0-0 3, Case Lichty 1 0-0 2, Colin Seedor 3 0-0 6, Jenssyn Shuey 2 0-0 5. Team totals: 13 2-4 31.
3-point goals: Annis, Price, Shuey.
Did not score: Caydin Bowers, Dylan Chamberlain, Connor Mattern, Joseph Tarr Jr., Jason Leiby.
Score by quarters
Executive Charter;9;20;18;15 — 62
Shamokin;9;11;2;9 — 31