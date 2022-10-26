LEWISBURG — Expectations Women’s Center raised $97,089 at its annual banquet on Oct. 20, at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene in Milton.
All proceeds from the event will provide financial support to both of Expectations Women’s Center’s locations, in Lewisburg and Williamsport, so it can continue to provide confidential ultrasounds for pregnancy confirmation and dating, pregnancy options education, pre-abortion assessments, parenting education, post-abortion support, healthy relationship education and supplies through the Earn While You Learn Program free of charge.
“It was so wonderful to see all the smiling faces and hear the chatter as we came together in person with nearly 200 of our supporters for the first time since 2019,” said Pam Burkholder, executive director. “While the past two years kept us from our annual gathering, it gave us the opportunity to think creatively about meeting our community members where they are; and as a result, we began offering some of our education virtually — something our clients continue to appreciate.”
Expectations Women’s Center’s annual banquet was made possible by the support of Dr. Thomas Wallace and Family Practice Center, and several other local businesses, including Bingaman & Son Lumber, Inc., C.H. Waltz Sons, Inc., Cornerstone Family Practice Center, The Coup Agency, Pennsylvania State Representative David H. Rowe, Diamond Square Market, Individual Point of Sale (iPOS), Little Lambs Preschool & Childcare, Pikrite, Riverfront Financial Services, Rodney Yoder Carpentry, Sheesley Insurance, Sunbury Motors Company, Stoltzfus Grain, Terry McLaughlin, Villager Realty, Inc.; Treadle Treasures, Weikel Busing, and Wheeland Lumber Company, Inc.
Expectations Women’s Center seeks to educate the community on healthy relationships, pregnancy options, pregnancy health and parenting. It serves five counties through their locations in Williamsport and Lewisburg. For more information, visit www.expectationswc.org.