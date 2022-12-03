Since the crowd on the opening day of preseason basketball practice included 13 seniors — including quite a few who probably will log plenty of playing time — East Juniata head coach Justin Hazel isn’t concerned about experience.
Nor is the third-year skipper worried about his squad’s play at the defensive end.
What concerns Hazel is how effective the Tigers (15-7 overall, 13-3 in Tri-Valley League) will be when trying to score the basketball. and if EJ can finish enough to pocket results, the reigning TVL champs could capture the West Division title and return to the District 4 Class 2A playoffs.
“The test for us is can we get a basket when we need it,” Hazel admitted. “Our defense will be fine, but what it comes down to is scoring.”
That reasonable question will begin drawing responses Saturday when Hazel’s experienced Tigers visit Lourdes for their regular-season opener. One guy who could be the solution to many of EJ’s lingering offensive doubts is returning all-league performer Jake Brackbill.
While the powerful Brackbill possesses a capable handle that allows him to orchestrate EJ’s offensive sets, he’s more comfortable in the painted area using his frame and strength to finish and board.
Others returning to the EJ lineup include guard/forward Owen Dressler, big man Dylan Wagner and super sub Clark Ritzman. Plus, Hazel believes athletic Dontae Martin might be the best 1-on-1 defender in the TVL.
Caleb Geedy, Brady Roe and Jack Hoffman are among the other possibilities for an EJ club hoping to quicken the pace and get after people. So, Hazel might utilize 10, even 11 players.
“I’ve never seen a senior group so comfortable together,” Hazel said. “All they want to do is win.”
Getting past a Greenwood group (14-11, 12-4) that reached the District 3-2A semis a season ago and has four returning starters will not be easy. Not since reigning TVL player of the year Tyler Sherman is back along with all-leaguer Sam Myers, Gage Wirth and Kyle Corkle. If there’s a question about Troy Gantt’s squad, it’s proven depth.
Newcomer Saint Joseph’s Catholic (8-14) may not have reached the District 6 Class A playoffs a season ago, but John Straub’s Wolfpack returns players such as Tim Peters, Ben Eby, Chris Peters, Charlie Yartz and Spencer Gigante – all of whom can finish. Plus, the ‘Pack toppled Greenwood a season ago.
Since Juniata enjoyed an extended football season, veteran skipper Al Ream got a late start. The Indians (14-9, 11-5) may not have any returning starters, but Caleb Smith, Bryce Rush, Luis Caraballo and Makih Hunt were reserves last season when Juniata reached the District 6 Class 4A playoffs.
Second-year coach Jeff Zaring spent preseason practice looking for a go-to finisher since all-league performer Danny Bellis graduated. Bellis’ brothers, Josh and Zach, figure to get plenty of run yet again.
Line Mountain’s Matt Johnson also is looking for a go-to finisher following Riley Young’s graduation and move to Reading’s Albright College. Junior guards Nick Snyder and Aiden Tressler can rack up gaudy numbers, but Johnson has been impressed with the play of 6-5 freshman Bryce Smeltz.
Chase Shutt and Joe Spang likely will round out the starting five, while Brady Buriak, Evan Swinehart and Kaiden Maurer also figure to get plenty of PT.
“We may be small, but if we execute, box out and play hard, we have a chance to win every night,” said Johnson, who led the Eagles (13-10, 10-6) to the District 4 Class 2A playoffs.
As for the rest of the East, experienced groups should rule.
Todd Wingard’s Millersburg Indians (10-12, 7-9) will come at opponents with guards such as Isaiah Dyer, Kerry Forney and Jayden Kintzer. The Tribe has little size, but forward Nick Lepone has a consistent mid-range game that can stretch defenses.
Halifax (5-17, 3-13) appears to be on the move upward since Will Sagle’s Wildcats brought back everyone. and all-league performer Waid Gainer will draw loads of attention, meaning teammates such as Gage Sturm and Liam Himmelberger should find space to get shots up.
Susquenita (4-18, 0-16) also brought everyone back, including three-year starter Derek Gibney, as Jade Wilson’s Blackhawks hope experience leads to improvement. Gibney’s twin, Drew, Bryce McKee, Blaise Swancer and deep-shooting Austin Neiswender have logged plenty of starts.
Upper Dauphin (15-8, 11-5) suffered heavy graduation losses following a run to the District 3-2A playoffs, but seniors Max Nestor and Landon Hobbs will provide first-year coach J.D. Cooper with size and frontcourt quality.