Too high or too low, the arches of our feet can lead to a number of issues.
“You know, it’s funny because high arches and flat feet are kind of polar opposites, but a lot of times those conditions can cause similar problems in people’s feet,” said Dr. David Troutman, of Geisinger Elysburg — podiatry. “In a perfect world, we would all have a foot that’s kind of neutral between a flat foot and the high arch. Unfortunately, most people’s feet are not like that.”
People pronate — your foot leans in — and — supinate — your foot leans out — as part of the natural walking cycle, Troutman said. But people with flat feet pronate excessively, and people with a high arch supinate excessively. Either way, the action makes our feet and ankles work a little too hard to try to compensate to get back in a more neutral spot.
“So both foot types can cause the same issues,” Troutman said. “Some of the more common issues we see are plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendonitis, which can both cause different types of heel pain.”
A combination of foot position, daily activities, injuries and other co-morbidities can contribute to a problem with a specific type of foot alignment, said Dr. Gerard Cush, of SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical.
“There are a lot of people that have these different foot problems, and some of them can cause issues,” Cush said. “But there are a lot of people that live their entire lives with a flat foot or a high arch foot and don’t ever need anything.”
“My thought is, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” said Dr. Zachary Ritter, of UPMC Podiatry in North Central Pa. “Just because you have high arches or flat feet doesn’t mean you should use some sort of device to correct it.”
It makes sense to wear supportive shoes, he said. Flat-footed people, specifically, should wear shoes that have a little more density on the instep.
“I usually tell people, when you look at a sneaker, there are sometimes different colors to the foam on the sole, and typically those colors reflect different densities of foam,” he said. “You want something that’s more dense on that instep if you have a flat foot.”
People who do start to have achy feet, knees, hip or back should seek correction because it could create bigger issues down the road.
“If you’re starting to develop sort of gait-related pain, then I think it’s important to talk to your doctor and decide what is actually causing it,” Ritter said.
Regardless of the problem, flexibility can help.
“One of the first things I tell everybody is trying to keep flexible,” Cush said.
People often develop tightness as they age, making flexibility even more important.
“We use about five different exercises five times a day for people to get improvement with their plantar fasciitis,” Cush said. “We probably have about 80 percent of people get better over a six to eight-week period, and that leaves only about 20 percent that will go on to other options like injection or surgical intervention.”
Arch Support
Inserts can help feet in different ways, said Dr. David Holman, of Mifflinburg. Accommodation inserts that people buy in a drug store don’t necessarily provide a lot of arch support but do help with shock absorption, taking the pressure off of calluses and other issues. Functional orthotics, which are obtained by making a cast of the person’s foot, can alter foot mechanics and prevent some surgeries if instituted early.
“They’re important in preventing surgery for chronic tendonitis due to flat feet,” Holman said. “They’ll sometimes reduce pain with bunions and hammertoes. They won’t reverse what’s going to happen, but they can slow it down.”
“I tell people that orthotics, or inserts for your shoes, are sort of like eyeglasses,” Ritter said. “When you wear them they can help fix the problem, but when you take your eyeglasses off, you still have a problem with your vision. Same as an insert for your shoe isn’t going to make your bunion go away. It’s going to help it to stop bothering you, but when you go without it, the problem is still going to be there.”
Especially with flat feet, people should look for shoes that bend only in the front part, or forefoot, of the shoe, Troutman said.
“There are some shoes where you can quite literally bend them in half,” he said. “You know there’s no stability or support in that arch.”
The other thing to look for is a nice, stiff heel.
“Our initial step when we hit the ground is with our heel,” Troutman said. “So you want something that’s going to cushion the heel and lock it into a better place so there’s not a lot of side-to-side movement or rotation at the heel.”
As frustrating as flat feet can be, a high arch is more difficult to treat because it’s rigid, Holman said.
“It’s a lousy shock absorber,” he said. “The foot is so rigid. It’s just like a lever all the time.”
“Trying to find a nice, over-the-counter orthotic or arch support for somebody with high arch feet, that’s tough,” Troutman said. “Most of the arch supports out there are dealing more with the flat foot.”
High-arch patients typically try over-the-counter insoles and end up seeing a podiatrist for a custom insole, or orthotic, he said.
Foot pain, particularly in children, should always be checked, Holman said.
“Kids shouldn’t have pain,” he said, adding that unexplained night pain, in particular, can often indicate an inflammation in a child’s growth plates. “It’s a warning sign and should be followed up.”
