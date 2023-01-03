As we head into the new year, people everywhere will be making resolutions and setting goals. It has become a common theme for individuals to embark on a health journey and attempt to lose weight as one year rolls into the next. It is likely most individuals set this resolution based on their personal appearance, but improving our health might be a better reason for losing a few — or many — pounds.
Doctors usually categorize patients as overweight or obese using Body Mass Index or BMI as the guideline. You can determine your own BMI by locating an online calculators that you can use to determine your score. A BMI between 25 and 29.9 is considered overweight. A BMI of 30 or more is obese,” Angela Esherick, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist at Geisinger Medical Center, said.
Dr. Jon Gabrielsen, a Bariatric and Foregut Specialist at the Bariatric Center of Evangelical, said that Body Mass Index is not a perfect measurement for estimating one’s body fat percentage. “The formula accounts for both weight and height, but there are a couple of limitations,” Gabrielsen said. “A person who is extremely muscular might have the same BMI as someone with a much higher body fat composition. BMI is not perfect, but it’s the best we have.
“Overweight and obese are medical terms that allow us to put people in categories of risk,” Gabrielsen said. “The impact on a person’s health might vary from one person to another.”
The risks to your health if you are overweight or obese might include type 2 diabetes, destructive sleep apnea, arthritis, hypertension, gallstones, heart disease, fatty deposits in the liver, kidney disease, and stroke. Additionally mental health issues such as anxiety and depression can be the result of carrying too many pounds and an increased risk of various cancers including breast, colon and uterine have been recorded
When an individual has tried to lose weight on their own and feels in need of assistance, they can reach out to a doctor to help guide their journey. Robin Spangler, MD, of UPMC Primary Care in North Central Pennsylvania, said that in an initial appointment, she tries to assess the patient’s situation and their willingness to commit to a routine.
“I try to figure out their level of motivation to lose weight. We will discuss activity, although exercise is not going to make you lose weight without a healthy diet,” Spangler said. “I tell people not to make drastic changes at once.”
There are small changes that doctors recommend to those starting out in their weight loss journey. “Most diets are something that you can’t stay with long term, like the keto diet. The elimination of whole food groups is not sustainable,” Spangler said. “If there’s something that you really like, eating them just makes them more of a treat. These things are hard to give up permanently. Don’t make them off limits.”
In terms of exercise, Spangler said that any type of movement will make a difference. “Walking is good to start. The big thing is just to move,” she said. “The more muscle you have the more calories you burn, so weight training is good.”
The good news
Esherick said that small changes can make a big difference in terms of overall health. “Modest reductions in weight can make huge changes and improve health overall,” she said.
If someone has been unable to move the number on their scales and with the help of their doctors, there are several avenues that can be explored when struggling to lose weight. “There are several drugs that are used in medical management, but most are not particularly effective and are plagued with side-effects,” Gabrielsen said. “In the past few years, there has been a new group of drugs that look promising.”
Other options involve surgery. “Surgery is not the first thing people jump to and it shouldn’t be. When people have failed multiple attempts at nonsurgical methods and find themselves stuck, the risks are outweighed by the benefits,” Gabrielsen said.
Around this time of year, one might feel bombarded by diet advertisements and the pressure to lose weight, but motivation can come from anywhere. “For some people, it is as simple as wanting to ride something at Knoebels with their kids,” Gabrielsen said.
Doctors want people to know that they are there to help when a patient reaches out. “Anytime someone feels like they aren’t making strides on their own and needs a little guidance, we have the skills to help them make changes and also provide accountability,” Esherick said. “If people want to make changes, it’s time to reach out to a registered dietitian.”