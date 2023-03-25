Geisinger experienced an immediate 400 percent increase in the use of telemedicine services across its health system in the weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep across the U.S. three years ago.
In the decade prior to the pandemic, Geisinger had been offering limited telemedicine services, with 20 specialties in very rural clinics. The service was restricted to those areas in large part because telehealth was not widely covered by Medicare or Medicaid, said David Fletcher, associate vice president of Telemedicine at Geisinger.
Those restrictions were waived during the pandemic, helping to spike telemedicine visits at the health system from about 150 patients a month in January 2020 to 800 monthly visits immediately after the shutdown in March 2020, he said.
A marked number of health providers and patients in the U.S. embraced virtual care during the pandemic. Eighty-three percent of providers surveyed in a 2021 McKinsey Physician Survey reported offering telehealth services, compared to 13 percent in 2019.
“I thought maybe at the end of my career we’d be at 5,000 a month,” Fletcher said.
As technology became available and consumers got savvier, he knew telehealth would become more widely used. The dramatic shift due to COVID-19 forced the growth and Geisinger and hundreds of other hospitals responded to the demand by increasing the number of providers serving patients virtually.
Geisinger providers offering telehealth services went from 200 to 2,000 within two months of the pandemic’s onset, Fletcher said.
It was crucial since patient participation in virtual health care visits soared in the next several months with Geisinger serving 50,000 patients every month at the peak of the pandemic. Patients who didn’t want to put off preventative care, but were uncomfortable visiting a hospital or clinic at that time, shifted to telemedicine as an option.
Now that number has dropped to about 22,500 monthly visits to telehealth services. It’s still a staggering number for Fletcher to comprehend.
Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg had to swing into high gear to provide telemedicine at the onset of the pandemic, though requests were at a much lower rate due to the aging population it serves.
Sixty-two percent of Evangelical patients receive Medicare and tend to require more in-patient care, said Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker.
UPMC was using telemedicine prior to the pandemic and, like many others, experienced a large increase in its use during the first months of the shutdown.
“While many of our patients have since transitioned back to seeing their providers in-person, telemedicine continues to be a great tool for care, especially when it comes to access to care for things like cold, flu, and minor illnesses during hours when primary care offices are closed and specialty services, said Patti Jackson-Gehris, president of UPMC in North Central Pa.
Another added benefit, said Jackson-Gehris, is that patients are able to see specialists virtually within the UPMC network at clinics or facilities without traveling a distance.
“This allows fast, expert care in situations when seconds count, faster diagnosis and faster treatment, and a better patient experience,” she said.
Behavioral health
Another area where telemedicine is particularly helpful is providing behavioral health services, which is in much more demand across all ages, particularly youths.
Hospitals are able to get around the labor shortage issue by hiring out-of-state mental health specialists with Pennsylvania licenses to work remotely with patients who now are more often being treated either by phone or Zoom.
Geisinger has been able to hire 87 behavioral health specialists — mostly outside Pennsylvania — in the past two years to meet the demand, which has lowered patient wait time to see a professional from six weeks to two weeks, Fletcher said. Last week, it announced plans for a behavioral health center in Mahoning Township, near its main campus.
Despite expanding access to care, Aucker said, there has been a decline in patients seeking follow-up care or managing chronic conditions at Evangelical.
And in some cases, patients have been more demanding about when they receive care and what type they want.
“When immediate access is not available at the primary care provider’s office, patients turn to urgent care and the emergency department,” said Aucker, describing these visits as occurring in “unprecedented volumes” even as ERs struggle to treat people with significant medical needs.
This strain on the system is contributing to continued burnout among medical providers and staff, she said.
The American Psychological Association (APA) reported in March 2021 — a report highlighted in The Daily Item’s series on mental health in 2022 — that “essential workers, such as health care professionals and law enforcement officers, have had to deal with a special set of stressors that included isolating themselves from their loved ones and witnessing first-hand the effects of the coronavirus. Prolonged exposure to these stressors is taking a serious toll.”
