News of a proposed plastic recycling facility along Route 11 in Point Township has prompted comments from various individuals, including a Snyder County commissioner, telling us we should welcome this huge petrochemical plant. They say it will bring jobs and increase the tax base. Evidently, some people think all growth — regardless of the type of growth — is good. I believe a more nuanced approach is warranted.
Whenever county planning commissions survey area residents, a strong majority of those residents say they want to maintain the rural, agricultural feel of the Susquehanna Valley. So before we roll out the red carpet to any business that wants to locate here, maybe we should consider whether that business will enhance or detract from our neighborhoods, our communities, our way of life.
Let’s examine some different types of commercial development and then ask ourselves if living next to one of these businesses would, for example, increase or decrease our property values. In the recreation category, if a golf course is built across the road from your house, your property value will likely increase. On the other hand, if a drag strip is built, your property value will likely decrease. In the agriculture category, if someone puts in a vineyard across from your place, your property value will likely increase. If someone puts in a hog farm, your property value will certainly decrease.
In the industrial category, homes located near the PlayWorld complex in Lewisburg may not experience any negative impact as that facility has attractive structures and well-maintained grounds. On the other hand, even if a lot was available, no reasonable person would decide to build their dream house across from the Panda Power generating plant in Hummel’s Wharf. Large, noisy, dirty, smokestack industries — like electric generating stations and petrochemical plants — devalue their surroundings. This effect is well-documented. Real estate pros even have a name for it: external depreciation.
If the recycling facility gets built, word will surely get out that this type of industry is welcome here. Do we want other plastic and chemical plants in the area? Should we risk changing the feel of the Valley from rural to industrial?
People move to get away from undesirable development in their backyard; this is how communities become blighted.
We should take the long view when evaluating potential development projects. The benefits of a few good-paying jobs can easily be outweighed by the downside when an entire community goes into decline.
So here’s a suggestion for area civic leaders: Be more discriminating.
Gary Kendall,
New Berlin