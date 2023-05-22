F. Evelyn Groff, 93, Mattawana

F. Evelyn "Evie" (Furtak) Groff, 93, of Mattawana, formerly of Millmont and Port Trevorton, reached her Lord's reward Saturday, May 20, 2023.
She was born April 11, 1930, in Snyder County to the late John and Lena (Stauffer) Gehman. On March 24, 1951, she married the late Joseph Furtak. After his death in 2000, she married Norman M. Groff on March 24, 2002, who preceded her in death Oct. 20, 2020.
After passing her high school entrance exam, Evie helped provide for her family and worked at Gross's Silk Mill in Port Trevorton. Later, she worked at Rathfon's Nursing Home and in the kitchen at the Doctor's Convalescent Home.
Along with her husband Joe, Evie started the bakery at Heimbach's Country Store. People from local communities remember her baked goods, especially her cookies, pies, donuts, and angel food cakes.
"Grandma," or "Aunt Evie," as many people called her, loved people. She quilted, baked and crocheted, always with giving in mind.
Evie was a member of the Susquehanna Mennonite Church, Port Trevorton and later the Millmont Mennonite Church.
Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Susan and David Heimbach of Selinsgrove, and Brenda Weaver of Mifflinburg; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Yoder.
Also surviving are four stepsons and daughters-in-law, Galen (Phyllis) Groff, Kenneth (Kathy) Groff, David (Mary) Groff, and Wesley (Wanda) Groff; one stepdaughter and son-in-law, Sarah (Darryl) Yoder; stepdaughter-in-law, Beverly Groff; 26 stepgrandchildren; 81 stepgreat-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Harvey Gehman; one sister, Mary Kathryn Berkheimer; one son-in-law, John Weaver; one grandson-in-law, Kevin Peachey; stepson, Samuel Groff; and stepgrandson, Gerald Groff.
Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, and 12 to 1 p.m., Sunday, at the Millmont Mennonite Church, 1250 Millmont Rd., where the service will be conducted at 1 p.m., with officiating ministers Roy Groff, Lewis Hoover, and Nate Reiff.
Burial will be in Grubb's Church Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.