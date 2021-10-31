A national organization has taken root in Pennsylvania and is trying to bring civil discourse back to the political divide between the right and the left. A recent branch in Bloomsburg hopes to spread their message in the Valley and surrounding areas.
After the presidential election in 2016, David Blankenhorn, Bill Doherty and David Lapp of South Lebanon, Ohio, were troubled by the anger that was dividing families and destroying friendships. Longing for a return to the days when people could talk respectfully and “agree to disagree,” the trio founded Better Angels.
In 2020, the name was changed to Braver Angels, recognizing that those who participate are, indeed, brave, and that no one belief is better than another.
The original name and inspiration came from Abraham Lincoln’s First Inaugural Address on March 4, 1861. The nation was in crisis at that moment, with seven states having already seceded from the Union. Yet, he said, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.”
Lincoln continued, “The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
A century and a half later, in 2016, after gathering 10 “red” and 11 “blue” voters, the Ohio threesome of “better angels” embarked on the first test of their belief that reasoned discussion is possible among folks who hold different firmly held beliefs. “The participants were able to listen to each other’s points of view once they saw one another “not as stereotypes but as neighbors in a country they shared,” according to the website.
Their first effort at “building a house united” was a success. From there, the “Angels” spread across the country, with bus tours, a regular podcast, college debates, and community programs. Interested communities began to establish their own “Alliances” to offer debates and workshops. Today, according to the Braver Angels website, every state but one has a statewide coordinator and active participation.
Karen Cotter, of Bloomsburg, is just completing her term as Blue Coordinator for Braver Angels in Pennsylvania, which has more than 1,700 members and subscribers statewide.
The Bloomsburg “Alliance” is one of just three in the state, but any community group is welcome to sponsor a program, even non-members. Instructions for how to do so can be found on the Braver Angels website at www.braverangels.org.
The Bloomsburg group got its start with a letter to the editor in 2018. Troubled by a cluster of controversies in Bloomsburg over gay rights and white supremacist issues, Karen Cotter wrote a letter to the local paper bemoaning that “Everything seems to be political these days” and asking for like-minded people to step forward. Several did, and they decided to join up with Braver Angels, who seemed to be doing what they wanted to accomplish.
In 2018 and 2019, she and Karen Ward held several workshops in Bloomsburg, and in 2019 they hosted a debate in Cotter’s living room over the resolution “Roe vs. Wade should be repealed.” They had four speakers, two on each side, who made their case first, followed by questions from the audience, monitored by the moderator. “It went really well,” Cotter said. “It probably helped that all 12 of us knew each other, even if we didn’t all agree.”
Unfortunately, after a solid start, in-person debates and workshops had to be halted because of COVID, not only in Bloomsburg, but across the country. “A lot of alliances went inactive in 2020,” Cotter said, “and many are still inactive.” At present, most Braver Angels programs are done online, usually on Zoom. This makes it possible to attend a workshop anywhere in the country, but it takes away much of the immediacy of working things out together in a room in your own community. Still, online workshops on Zoom provide education for individuals who want to explore ways to answer the question, “Could Americans disagree respectfully, and just maybe, find positive ground?”
Many Braver Angels programs are sponsored by public libraries, schools, newspapers, community organizations like the League of Women Voters, National Public Radio, and others. Over the next two weeks, according to the calendar on the Braver Angels website, 29 workshops and debates are being offered online nationwide. All are free for the taking, and participants don’t have to even join Braver Angels to enroll and take part in a session.
Kay Jones, of Riverside, had heard of Braver Angels through a friend in Washington, DC, and she watched a few sessions, including several debates on voter suppression. “I thought it would be a good idea if I could get people here to do this,” she said, and so she got in touch with the organization and is trying to build local interest. “I like the fact that they present both sides.” She feels that red vs. blue is not just one or the other, but a “whole spectrum.”
One problem Braver Angels has faced is that although each alliance hopes to have a 50-50, red-blue balance, about 70% of volunteers nationwide identify as blue, or liberal, according to Cotter. “Reds don’t seem to want to step forward,” said Jones. But it takes both sides to make this work.
One workshop offered frequently online, called “Depolarizing Within,” begins by asking participants to recognize their own prejudices toward “those people” with whom they disagree and asks them to think about how the two groups stereotype each other. From there, they move to how to talk to the other side in a non-polarizing way. One suggestion is to criticize the idea or the policy, not the motives of everyone who believes it.
The “Depolarizing Within” workshop outlines an approach to enable people to talk to others with whom they disagree. It is called LAPP: Listen, Acknowledge what you are hearing, and then Pivot to your own Perspective They also encourage criticizing your own side sometimes, and making a point of saying something positive about the other side whenever you can.
Other workshops emphasize the same philosophy, but from a different angle. For example, “Families and Politics” shows participants “how to talk about politics with their loved ones in a way that brings us closer together — not farther apart.” “Red-Blue” workshops bring together a small, evenly divided group of conservatives and liberals, or “reds” and “blues,” for “a series of exercises designed to help participants clarify disagreements, reduce stereotyped thinking, and discover common values.” Detailed descriptions of all workshops can be found on the group’s website.
Cotter got involved with Braver Angels because she wanted “to improve communication” and “to prevent violence,” she said. “It does work, and it helps people to communicate ideas to each other that are hard to talk about.”
“It’s a lot like a marriage,” according to Cotter, “requiring work all the time.” She noted that one of the founders, Bill Doherty, who has written many of the materials, is a marriage counsellor by profession. So, he knows well how crucial it is to “make a commitment” and “talk through the hard things.”
Cotter believes that attending just a single workshop isn’t enough. “You need to keep working at it,” she said. “You get out of this what you put into it.”
If this sounds like something you would like to know more about, visit their website at braverangels.org and learn about how you can get involved. So many relationships have fallen into disrepair in these days of polarization. Better Angels believes there must be a better and a braver way to repair them. Colleagues, but especially family and friends, are worth the effort.