One of the more difficult, frustrating, occasionally entertaining and time-consuming parts of this job is reading, editing and fact-checking letters to the editor and longer My Turn commentaries submitted by readers of The Daily Item.
This publication has one of the more robust Opinion pages for a newspaper of its size that I’ve seen. It’s because of the informed, engaged and passionate audience who remain proactive. A strong Op-ed page comes from a strong community. That is something for which you should all be proud.
There are a few dozen or so regulars whose pieces appear a few times a month. As a “rule” we try to space submissions from writers at least two weeks apart to make sure everyone’s voice can be heard, maybe a little longer if the submissions have a higher word count. The quote marks are used there because circumstances change and we will run earlier than the 14-day window.
Recently one writer filed a piece in response to a piece printed a few days earlier, then submitted one about the 50th anniversary of Agnes. We printed the second one during the anniversary because it would have been outdated if we waited another week to publish the latter.
Of the letters received either via email or through traditional routes, we probably run 95 percent of them, if not more. Most run within a week of landing on my desk.
What slows down the process is fact-checking letters, which continues to be an arduous process. This topic came up in a recent email conversation with a consistent letter writer.
In a recent submission, a writer provided citations, including dates, headlines and publications for sources they used to form their opinion. It was an incredibly helpful exercise when it came to fact-checking. We have a handful of writers who regularly provide links in their submissions. In some cases, it can save me an hour of time.
As I traditionally do, however, I pulled those citations from the published piece. A few days later the writer questioned that decision and we had an informative dialogue back and forth about the practice.
I have pulled those citations with the hopeful understanding of readers that we have done our due diligence ahead of publication. Maybe that is a mistaken assumption that we will continue to discuss.
When it comes to fact-checking, there are a handful of sources we use regularly, including Politifact and factcheck.org. Other entries are checked through a series of searches of keywords or facts. That rabbit hole often leads to some “questionable” sources where the information is there, but what is the veracity of that information. That leads to another search, then another.
There are times when writers’ opinions are true but severely lack context. Those are trickier. Those are also the submissions that often lead to other submissions, adding context.
And all of this inside baseball stuff comes with the understanding that just because you don’t agree with something doesn’t mean it’s wrong. It is someone’s opinion.
We just want to make sure the information and data that go into forming that opinion are factual.
