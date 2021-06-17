The public is invited to a memorial service celebrating the life of Faith C. Mengle at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Dressler’s Ridge United Methodist Church, 4180 Dressler Ridge Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, with Pastor Andrew Bucke officiating.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: June 19, 2021 @ 5:35 am