Faith E. Sidler, 71, of Danville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital, Danville.
She was born Jan. 18, 1950, in Sunbury, a daughter of Beulah V. (Reichenbach) and the late Herbert Frank Shirk. She graduated from York College and worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier in Millville.
She loved cooking and baking, as well as hosting family dinners. She took great enjoyment in traveling, antique shopping, and spending time with her granddaughter, Hannah. She was a member of Freedom Life Church in Milton.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Sidler on Jan. 18, 2012. They spent 37 loving years of marriage together.
In addition to her mother, Beulah Shirk of Richfield, she is survived by a daughter, Lori Rockey and husband Keith of Danville; a son, David N. Sidler of Danville; a granddaughter, Hannah Irene; and siblings, Donald Shirk of Richfield, Victor Shirk of Richfield, Steve Shirk and wife Julie of McAlisterville, Linda Troutman and husband Dean of Marysville, Judy Shirk of Summerdale, and June Loncar and husband Steve of Steelton.
A Celebration of Faith's Life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Freedom Life Church, 3114 State Route 405, Milton, with Pastor Tony Cruz as officiant. Friends and family may visit from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church.
Burial will be private and take place in Hendrickson United Methodist Cemetery, Danville.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made to Freedom Life Church at www.freedomlifeag.org/give.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc. Please share memories and messages of support at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.