Faith Lynn (Mack) Bowser, 59, of Beaver Springs, entered into the arms of Jesus Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
She was born Aug. 2, 1962, to the late Kermit Mack and Dorothy Snitzhofer. On Sept. 20, 1980, she married Dale R. Bowser.
Faith worked several jobs throughout her life and was employed by Conestoga Wood Specialties at the time of her death. She was a member of the Crossroads Church of God of Prophecy in East Salem.
Faith was an avid sports fan. She was a lifelong fan of the Dallas Cowboys as well as all Pittsburgh teams. Family was important to Faith — her grandchildren were her biggest joy.
In addition to her husband and mother, Faith is survived by her children, Erin and husband Chuck, Elizabeth and boyfriend Earl, Erica and boyfriend Dale, and Ethan; her granddaughter, Ashley; grandsons, Jake, Jayden, Conner, Chase, Cohen and Archer; sisters, Debbie and husband Gene, Donna and husband Rod; brother, Alan and wife Twana; numerous nieces and nephews, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Greeting her in Heaven in addition to her dad were her grandparents, Melvin and Lola Leighty.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 22, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will follow at noon.
Burial will be private in the Adamsburg Cemetery.