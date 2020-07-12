When I was coming of age in the Bible Belt, scarcely a week passed when I didn’t hear the hymn “Gimme that old time religion,” a favorite of my rural radio station and its audience.
Gimme that old time religion
It's good enough for me!
It was good for the Hebrew children
It’s good enough for me!
If you’re not familiar with the tune, you’re probably not an evangelical fundamentalist who contends that Christianity needs to purge itself of liberal corruption and get back to basics. One of those basics old time religionists endorse is biblical literalism, the belief that every word in scripture must be read literally.
Now, I’m not here to defend liberal Christianity. (Whatever that is; I honestly have no idea). But I do want to point out that biblical literalism isn’t a return to Christianity’s basics. It’s an aberration—and a relatively recent one to boot—that’s out of sync with nearly 2 millennia of mature Christian reflection on scripture.
A bit of Latin doggerel that predates the 5th century attests to the fact that the greater Christian tradition has long seen the Bible as a multivalent text that resists an unimaginatively literal reading.
Littera gesta docet,
quid credas allegoria,
moralis quid agas,
quo tendas anagogia.
Translated, it means:
The letter teaches what was done,
allegory what you are to believe,
the moral sense what you are to do,
the anagogical sense where you are to go.
The verse is a reminder that scripture can and should be read in four different ways. The first (littera) is a literal reading of the text; the second (allegoria), an allegorical or symbolic one; the third (moralis), a moral one; and the fourth (anagogia), a mystical one.
All four ways of reading scripture are perfectly sound. Each in its own way draws us deeper and deeper into the text.
Take, for example, the Exodus story of pharaoh’s army drowning in the Red Sea while in hot pursuit of the fleeing Hebrews.
It can be read, as fundamentalists do, as a literal description of an historical event. But Church Fathers also interpreted the story as an allegory about God’s readiness to protect innocents threatened by evil, as a moral reminder that those who live by the sword perish by it, and as an affirmation of the mystical insight that souls attuned to God are lifted above the swirling chaos or turbulent waters of life.
None of these ways of reading the story are inconsistent with one another. As Christians have always known (at least, perhaps, until recently), they work together to reveal multiple layers of meaning that enrich both our experience of scripture and our spiritual growth.
So biblical literalism hasn’t been “good enough” for most Christians throughout the centuries. Nor, again contrary to the song, has it been “good enough for the Hebrew children.”
Sometime in the 13th century, European rabbis, influenced by the Christian way of reading scripture, came up with their own four-layered way. They beautifully summed it up in an acronym: PaRDeS. Here’s what it means:
- P = Peshat, “surface,” or a literal reading
- R = Remez, “hints,” or a symbolic reading
- D = Derash, “inquire” or “seek,” which means a close comparative reading of any given scripture with others. This corresponds to a moral reading.
- S = Sod, “secret” or “hidden,” or a mystical reading
Pardes, by the way, is the Persian word for “paradise.” According to the rabbis, reading scripture in such a way as to travel from a literal to a symbolic to a moral/comparative to, finally, a mystical interpretation is to arrive at paradise, where the Holy One dwells.
This, contrary to fundamentalists, is how genuine old time religion recommends reading the Bible.
And, say I, that’s plenty good enough for me.
Fr. Kerry pastors Holy Spirit, a parish of the American National Catholic Church, located in Montandon. www.ancclewisburgpa.org