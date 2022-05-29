The one thing I absolutely know this Sunday morning is that I am not the only profoundly sad person in our country today.
In the last 14 days, 10 precious people were killed at a grocery store in New York. Nine of them were shopping and one brave man — who wasn’t wearing body armor — stepped forward to protect the shoppers from an unhappy, angry, troubled young man who came to their grocery store to kill Black people.
Five days ago, 19 elementary students — babies — and two teachers were in their classrooms. It was almost time for lunch and there were only two more days until the start of their summer vacation. It was a time to dream of swimming, bike rides and family vacations, but an unhappy, angry, troubled young man opened fire on elementary babies and their teachers and killed 21 people.
Today, nearly 10 years later, when I see the photos of the children who died at Sandy Hook, I am overcome by sadness. One child named Grace catches my eye every time. This year, she and 19 of her classmates should have been going to proms, visiting colleges and searching for summer jobs. Six adults who taught them, loved them and died protecting them should be celebrating marriages, children — perhaps grandchildren — anniversaries, graduations and years of living their lives.
While having a faith tradition and a sincere belief in the goodness of most people sustains me through darkness, I am furious that our country is becoming a nation where children — babies — worry about whether or not someone might come to their school to kill them. No one wants to imagine a child lying dead — unable to be identified because of the damage of a high-powered weapon — on the floor of a classroom because the rest of us failed to address how often this scenario has been repeated.
Recently, a colleague shared that I should think of the “reason” on this page as it is used in the phrase “a reason for living.” As I pursue my “reason for living,” I recognize that I am a process person. That means I work best when I know the guidelines or rules in any situation. If I am entering a contest, I want to know the rules everyone will follow. If I want to be licensed to drive a car, I want to know I will join the group of drivers who have all been required to demonstrate the skills I demonstrated. If I am earning a degree at a university, I want to know the requirements for graduation before I begin.
Like many of you, I grew up in a hunting family. I never touched my dad’s gun cabinet. I don’t know if it was locked or not. Perhaps I don’t remember being scolded for trying to open the door. When I was a teen-ager, I remember that everyone who wanted to hunt safely took a gun safety course. As a teacher at a rural high school, more than one truck had a gun rack with a gun on it. Of course, those were not high-powered assault rifles.
Although I don’t hunt, I am not opposed to those who hunt to put food on their table or simply enjoy the sport. Nor am I opposed to target-shooting at a safe facility. Nor do I object to someone who collects guns if the collector uses caution in storing and displaying them.
However, the one thing I do know is that we need to begin an honest discussion about any steps we can take to make sure these tragedies do not become the lead story every night on the news. Are universal background checks so burdensome to those who want to purchase a weapon that it will somehow cause them harm? In Texas, you don’t need a license to carry any kind of gun in public.
If you want to carry a weapon, should you be licensed? Clearly, guns are as dangerous as cars.
We have also failed the unhappy, angry troubled young people in these horrific situations. What on earth led them to such a decision? Could we have helped them?
Now, more than ever, it is time to reach out to those who are broken-hearted and grieving AND to those who are angry and troubled. But, that outreach needs to happen before the lives of so many people are shattered. Afterwards, thoughts and prayers don’t heal those horrific wounds.