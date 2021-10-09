LEWISBURG — Dan and Mary-Grace Rearden brought their three children to the Lewisburg Fall Festival in Lewisburg on Saturday to enjoy treats and family-friendly activities.
“I got cotton candy and we went to see them hand-make clay,” said 10-year-old Coral Rearden as her siblings, Rad, 5, and Pearl, 2, played nearby.
This year’s festival was moved from Hufnagle Park to the The Piers across the street.
“I like the way it’s set up,” said Sunbury resident Dan Rearden of the more than 100 vendors spread out over the grass in the developing community park behind the 500 block of Market Street.
Wayne McClure, owner of Hand Crafted Treasures in Columbia Cross Roads, said despite the overcast skies the rain held off and there was a good crowd at the event.
“We’ve met people from West Virginia and a lady from North Carolina who is flying back with one of our lanterns,” he said.
It was the first festival for Arielle Schock, of Lewisburg, who has been making handmade fiber art on commission for a few years.
“I’m really enjoying it,” she said of the atmosphere in the park and the positive response she got for her work that includes framed weaving. “I’ve sold out of my macrame plant hangers.”
Andace Daniels, of Danville, began making onsies last year when a friend had a baby and it turned into a small business, “Just One Crafty Momma.”
“The pandemic gave me a lot of time to be crafty,” she said of the handmade products she offers such as signs, door mats and mugs.
The event also featured a bike rodeo from 1-3 p.m and the Woolly Worm Winter Weather prognostication.