AUGUST
Thursday 11th
Golf
Selinsgrove vs State College (at Penn State); 11 a.m.
Wednesday 17th
Golf
Shamokin @ Sugar Valley Rural Charter (9 holes); 2 p.m.
Friday 19th
Golf
Central Mountain, Lewisburg, TBA @ Selinsgrove Invitational; 10 a.m.
Saturday 20th
Field Hockey (Scrimmage)
Line Mountain, Wilkes-Barre @ Selinsgrove; 9 a.m.
Lewisburg @ State College; 10 a.m.
Shikellamy @ Hazelton; 11 a.m.
Benton @ Mifflinburg; 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer (Scrimmage)
Line Mountain, Warrior Run @ Selinsgrove; 9 a.m.
Mifflinburg, Troy, Wyalusing @ Midd-West; 10 a.m.
Lewisburg @ Crestwood; 11 a.m.
Central Columbia @ Line Mountain; 11 a.m.
Shikellamy @ Danville; 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer (Scrimmage)
Selinsgrove @ Greenwood; 11 a.m.
Shamokin, South Williamsport @ Bloomsburg; 4 p.m.
Football (Scrimmage)
Canton, Shamokin @ Loyalsock; 10 a.m.
Shikellamy @ Montoursville; 10 a.m.
Lewisburg @ Selinsgrove; 2 p.m.
Mifflinburg @ Bloomsburg; 7 p.m.
Sunday 21st
Football (Scrimmage)
Central Mountain, Juniata @ Bald Eagle; 10 a.m.
Monday 22nd
Golf
Shamokin @ Selinsgrove; 3:30 p.m.
Shikellamy @ Williamsport; 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer (Scrimmage)
East Juniata, Millville @ Shikellamy; 4 p.m.
Bloomsburg @ Mifflinburg; 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Selinsgrove @ Danville; 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg @ Hughesville; 4 p.m.
Lewisburg @ Loyalsock; 4 p.m.
Central Mountain @ Milton; 4 p.m.
Jersey Shore @ Shikellamy; 4 p.m.
Tuesday 23rd
Golf
Milton @ Lewisburg; 3:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg @ Loyalsock; 3:30 p.m.
Field Hockey (Scrimmage)
Mifflinburg @ Greenwood; 4 p.m.
East Juniata @ Lewisburg; 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer (Scrimmage)
Lancaster Mennonite @ Lewisburg; 4 p.m.
Belleville Mennonite, Central Mountain, Juniata @ Mifflin County; 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer (Scrimmage)
Bloomsburg @ Shamokin; 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball (Scrimmage)
Towanda @ Shamokin; 5 p.m.
Wednesday 24th
Golf
Milton @ Central Mountain; 3:30 p.m.
Warrior Run @ Mifflinburg; 3:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove @ Shikellamy; 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Danville @ Central Mountain; 4 p.m.
Hughesville @ Lewisburg; 4 p.m.
Central Columbia @ Mifflinburg; 4 p.m.
Shikellamy @ Selinsgrove; 4 p.m.
Field Hockey (Scrimmage)
Shikellamy @ Warrior Run; 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer (Scrimmage)
Millville @ Lewisburg; 4:30 p.m.
Line Mountain @ Shikellamy; 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove @ Mifflin County; 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer (Scrimmage)
Central Columbia @ Selinsgrove; 4:30 p.m.
Thursday 25th
Golf
Lewisburg @ Jersey Shore; 3:30 p.m.
Williamsport @ Shamokin; 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer (Scrimmage)
Mifflinburg @ Juniata; 4 p.m.
Shamokin @ Tri-Valley; 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lewisburg @ Montgomery Tourney; 4 p.m.
Central Mountain @ Shikellamy; 4 p.m.
Friday 26th
Football
Selinsgrove @ Bellefonte; 7 p.m.
Midd-West @ Mifflinburg; 7 p.m.
Central Columbia @ Shikellamy; 7 p.m.
Saturday 27th
Boys Soccer
North Penn-Liberty, Northumberland Christian, Towanda @ Hughesville Tourney; 10 a.m.
East Juniata, Holidaysburg, Loyalsock @ Selinsgrove Tourney; 10 a.m.
Shamokin @ Montgomery; 11 a.m.
Lewisburg @ Wellsborro (Scrimmage); 11 a.m.
Penns Valley @ Mifflinburg; 2 p.m.
Field Hockey
Shikellamy @ Mifflinburg; 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Selinsgrove @ Mount Carmel; 11 a.m.
Towanda @ Shamokin; 11 a.m.
Shikellamy @ Altoona; Noon
Girls Tennis
Lewisburg @ Montgomery Tourney; 4 p.m.
Football
Shamokin @ Lewisburg; 7:30 p.m.
Monday 29th
Golf
Danville @ Central Columbia; 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Shikellamy @ Milton; 4 p.m.
Bloomsburg @ Mifflinburg; 4 p.m.
Jersey Shore @ Selinsgrove; 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Juniata @ Shikellamy; 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday 30th
Golf
Midd-West @ Mifflinburg; 3:30 p.m.
Williamsport @ Selinsgrove; 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Danville, Mount Carmel, Shikellamy @ Central Columbia; 4:15 p.m.
Hughesville, Jersey Shore @ Milton; 4:15 p.m.
Bloomsburg, Central Mountain, Shamokin @ Montoursville; 4:30 p.m.
Loyalsock, Selinsgrove, Southern Columbia @ Lewisburg; 5 p.m.
Field Hockey
Shikellamy @ East Juniata; 4:30 p.m.
Mifflin County @ Mifflinburg; 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg @ Wyoming; 4:30 p.m.
Dallas @ Selinsgrove; 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Selinsgrove @ Wilkes-Barre; 4:15 p.m.
Shamokin @ Line Mountain; 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg @ Williamsport; 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer