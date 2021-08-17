About a year ago, the notion of playing fall sports was up for debate.
The first day of practice came but with the unknowns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the PIAA didn’t approve the play of fall sports until Aug. 20. Teams had reduced fall seasons, and those seasons wrapped up by Thanksgiving weekend.
That all seems a distant memory as the 2021 scholastic season kicked off Monday morning with the opening of fall sports practices in Pennsylvania.
Boys and girls soccer, field hockey and cross-country all began full practices with football allowed to begin two-a-days and full-padded workouts.
And why shouldn’t the students be excited about the fall sports season?
The Lewisburg boys soccer team and the Southern Columbia girls soccer team will be defending state championships they won last season.
The Tigers’ girls have the majority of that team returning, led by last year’s Daily Item Player of the Year Loren Gehret.
The Warrior Run girls cross-country team also won a state team title, but, like the Green Dragons, they must replace some outstanding seniors from their 2020 squad.
The football season should be just as entertaining. Six all-state football players return to the field this season.
Senior Gavin Garcia is the returning Class 2A player of the year at running back, while junior Carson Persing of Danville already has similar numbers to former Southern Columbia standout Julian Fleming through two seasons.
The other four returning all-staters come on the defensive end. Southern Columbia’s Derek Berlitz, and Lewisburg’s Owen Ordonez are both defensive ends. Danville’s Mason Raup returns at linebacker, while Selinsgrove’s Teague Hoover returns at safety for the Seals. Hoover is a four-year starter for Selinsgrove.
“We are very optimistic about this season,” Ordonez said. “We have a new coaching staff (Eric Wicks takes over for Marc Persing), but they have a lot of experience. I feel like we have a lot of players that can step up, and do a lot of good things for us.”
Jim Roth set the state wins record to wrap up the 2020 season with the school’s fifth straight state football title.
The Tigers can set the state record for consecutive wins this season with a 61st straight victory, which would break Clariton’s record.
“We want to work as hard as possible, and not taking anybody lightly,” Berlitz said. “But our goal is another state championship.”
The Tigers’ senior class will be looking to complete a 55-0 record throughout its scholastic career, matching Southern’s Class of 2021.
Danville, which made its first-ever trip to the state semifinals in 2021 in Mike Brennan’s first season as coach, will be looking to repeat as District 4 Class 3A champions despite having to replace the school’s all-time leading passer in K.J. Riley.
Teams in all sports can scrimmage this weekend, with the football scrimmages scheduled for Saturday.
Golf matches begin Thursday. The girls tennis regular season begins Monday.
Football season begins on Aug. 27. Soccer, field hockey and cross-country seasons begin on Sept. 3.