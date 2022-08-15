The Daily Item
Fall sports practices got underway Monday at high schools across the Valley.
With the exception of golf, which started workouts a week earlier, official practices were permitted to begin for cross-country, field hockey, girls tennis, girls volleyball, football, and soccer.
Teams are able to participate in scrimmages as early as Saturday, and play games beginning Aug. 26. Girls tennis, however, may play regular-season matches Monday.
A year ago, the Valley produced fall state champions in boys cross-country (Lewisburg), girls soccer (Southern Columbia) and football (Southern Columbia).
Lewisburg’s run to the Class 2A cross-country title was headlined by bronze-medal winner Jacob Hess, who has since graduated. Thomas Hess, now a senior, and Jonathan Hess, a sophomore, placed 15th and 18th overall, respectively.
Danville was 12th as a team, led by current senior Rory Lieberman’s fifth-place finish.
Selinsgrove junior Shaela Kruskie placed ninth overall in the Class 2A state meet. Danville’s team, behind Victoria Bartholomew’s 14th-place overall finish, was fourth. Lewisburg was ninth with then-freshman Alanna Jacob in 96th place. Warrior Run’s Sage Dunkleberger, now a senior, was 39th overall.
Southern Columbia’s Kate Moncavage, now a junior, was seventh in the Class A state meet.
In golf, Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb was ninth in the Class 2A state meet. Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney tied for 20th on the boys’ side.
Southern Columbia girls soccer beat Greensburg Central Catholic in the state final for the second consecutive year to win its third championship in four seasons. Mifflinburg’s girls went to the Class 3A soccer quarterfinals.
Lewisburg and Midd-West played to penalty kicks in the Class 2A boys soccer semifinals. The Green Dragons prevailed and then lost the state title match on penalties.
Line Mountain edged Tri-Valley League rival Greenwood in the Class A field hockey quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champion Wyoming Seminary in the semis.
Southern Columbia won its fifth consecutive football championship and its 12th in 20 title game appearances since 1994.