Editor’s Note: This is the second in a five part series on family caregivers.
Rehabilitation in a residential facility can be an important steppingstone in the process of returning a loved one to their home after injury, illness or surgery, according to medical professionals.
Last year, Rhondel Moyle, administrator at Muncy Place, which is part of UPMC Senior Communities, said a male in his late sixties came to stay at the facility after he was in a motorcycle accident that broke both of his legs.
Moyle said the transition to Muncy place was hard for the patient.
“He was very independent and at the beginning of his stay he was upset and frustrated. He was bedbound and relying on strangers for care,” Moyle said. “He was here for a few months and then was discharged. Now he comes back and visits us.”
Heather Heller, the Rehabilitation Supervisor at Muncy Place, said they are working to break the stigma that surrounds rehabilitation in residential facilities.
“We are trying to flip the script that residents are never leaving here. That’s not the case all the time,” Heller said.
Residential facilities can work with patients as a step between the hospital and their homes. “Patients come to us as a step down from the hospital, and we work them to get them strong and return them to their homes,” Moyle said.
Heller explained that Muncy Place offers rehabilitation in three areas, speech therapy, physical therapy, and occupational therapy. “Speech therapists work on diet changes, swallowing studies as well as cognitive changes,” Heller said. “Physical therapists often work with the legs, walking and transfers. Occupational therapists work with patients on getting dressed or getting in and out of bed.”
Patients can stay at residential facilities for short-term needs. “We have short stay residents who have had elective needs surgeries or have had falls and can’t return back home,” Moyle said.
Since the on-set of the pandemic, residential facilities had patients choosing to stay for a few days in order to recover from COVID-19 and gain strength before returning to their homes, Moyle said.
Other patients stay at residential facilities for longer-term care. It is important for staff to make these patients feel comfortable, Heller said. “It’s necessary in long-term care for us to understand that right now this is their home. We want them to feel safe in their home and be comfortable.”
Residential facilities like Muncy Place work with patients’ physicians to provide care. Other facilities may have a physician on-site or offer another arrangement.
To make the decision for a loved one to stay in a residential facility is undoubtedly hard on families. “It’s a tough decision. No elderly person wants to go to a rehab center, and it’s difficult for a lot of older residents to understand that they’re not coming to a nursing home to die,” Moyle said. “It’s going to be emotional for residents to come here.”
There are ways that families can make the decision a little easier, Moyle said. “Families have the right to tour facilities. They can call facilities and schedule a tour,” she said. “It’s important because you’ll see what’s going on inside of the facilities. You can also ask any questions and make sure you find the best fit for your loved one.”
Understanding the costs of staying in a residential facility and what one’s insurance will cover can be one of the hardest parts of the transition.
“Insurance can be one of the biggest hurdles for families. All insurances are different, and there’s a lot of fine print,” Heller said. “I encourage families to think ahead about the ultimate plan and put it into motion right from the beginning.”
Moyle said communication with social workers is critical to understanding costs and insurance coverage. “Most residents are step-downs from the hospitals, so they can work with social workers at the hospital and then in the unit. It’s important to have ongoing communication about what insurance is covering,” Moyle said. “Social workers can also help with transitions to the community and what will be paid for at home.”
Though the decision and transition may be difficult, Heller said it is important for family members to be involved in their loved one’s stay at a facility. “Family involvement is really important,” she said. “We try to get them involved in therapy sessions and home assessments.”
A home assessment is conducted in order to prepare a patient for discharge. Staff visit the patient’s home in order to determine what type of therapy or equipment will be necessary for their safe return. “We can work with them on specific things to safely discharge them, like transfers,” Moyle said. “We can also get them the necessary equipment to go back home.”
The day of a patient’s discharge is one of the most joyous moments in a residential facility. “It’s super fun when we can get someone to go home, especially if they are walking out,” Heller said. “We had a guy that was basically paralyzed from the neck down and he walked out and it was the coolest feeling.”
Moyle said that the patient’s exit was one that the entire staff got involved in. “We all come together when someone like that leaves. We lined the halls with staff, and we were all clapping and crying as he walked out,” she said. “It was a celebration across the board.”