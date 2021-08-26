Infrastructure is defined as the organization of fundamental systems or resources. Nothing comes closer to the essence of an organization or fundamental system of resources than the family itself. It takes care of infants to elders; along with extended family and relatives it is the basis of community. Community is infrastructure, and family is the unit that makes up community.
I’m not talking about the traditional nuclear family where one parent stays home and one brings home a family-sustaining income; no one person can now bring home enough to keep a whole unit in financial and medical security. One person working a job to sustain a whole family has been shrinking for a decades. Even my mother in the 1960s had to go to work. True, my family went through divorce. But my mom had my grandmother at home to help grow me up. Having extended family was more a norm 50 years ago. Some families have that help. But Americans are more mobile, more spread out than before, and families navigate greater economic pressures. Like most of the middle class, adults need many willing hands to keep the family boat afloat.
When I taught essays, I would draw one by Barbara Defoe Whitehead, whose argument goes like this: with the postwar Baby Boom, parenthood was the ultimate credential of adulthood, of stability and responsibility at the center of national life. One income could be sufficient to sustain a family, and the GI Bill professionalized veterans. States supplemented college tuition thanks to post-war affluence. Unions advocated for workers employed by a robust manufacturing sector.
There were limitations of course — two-earner families were common on the farm and in urban families with lower economic status. Black veterans were excluded from equal benefits; redlining restricted where families could establish homes. Women supplied unpaid labor maintaining the home and handling all child-raising: staying in their roles cost an emotional price. There were limited options for birth control and family planning. But both public and private sector valued families and put their money where their mouth was.
Things changed in the ’70s and ’80s. Whitehead goes on: as individuals could choose to have families or wait longer to have smaller ones, the public changed their view of family as the basic unit of societal structure. There were worthy families and unworthy families. Divorce, dysfunction, abandonment, addiction, and neglect were sensationalized. Parents were seen as abdicating their role, no longer worthy of public support. But when any family is threatened or troubled, any reluctance to support children ignores the plight of families, still the primary caregivers and models for every generation. Whitehead’s conclusion: You can’t help grow contributing adults or rescue neglected children until you help the family as a whole.
Let’s look at economics: fewer families have nearby relatives to help care for kids. Parents often work multiple hourly jobs and fewer unions advocate for wages, time, or parental or family leave. More individuals raise children without the income or time to fully support children’s early development, supervision, day care, and growth. Since the 1980s, the wealthiest and corporations paid the least in taxes, and manufacturing has cratered. My dad used to work in an oil refinery whose company no longer exists.
A study reported by the non-profit The Conversation found that the U.S. spends about $2,500 per child on child care and early education. That amount pales in comparison with other advanced nations, including European nations whose spending averages around $4,700. Scandinavian countries double that European average per child. The average American middle class family spends about 14 percent of their total income for child care. More dire still, poorer families spend approximately 35 percent of family’s income for child care. There is no U.S. standard policy of child care or family leave: without a policy of family leave, if children or elders get sick, and parents need to stay home, the family may go deep into medical debt, and working adults risk being fired.
What is government for? Who should it help? These questions deserve debate and honest examination: do we really value children? The American Families Plan can help sustain all families, the most fundamental of infrastructure, for a healthy nation’s future.
S.E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia. She has taught writing and literacy education and tutoring in universities, community settings.